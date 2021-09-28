TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TriNet Group, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small to medium-sized businesses. It offers payroll, tax administration, risk protection, performance management, compensation consulting, and employee benefit plans. The Company serves banking and financial services, biotech and life sciences, technology, non-profits, professional services, venture capital, and advertising and marketing industries. TriNet Group, Inc. is headquartered in San Leandro, California. “

Get TriNet Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price objective for the company.

TNET stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.55. The stock had a trading volume of 101,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,618. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.17. TriNet Group has a 1-year low of $58.44 and a 1-year high of $96.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TriNet Group will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $29,460.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Samantha Wellington sold 15,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $1,244,610.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,033,489.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,369 shares of company stock valued at $15,145,912 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriNet Group (TNET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.