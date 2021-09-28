Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.45. Trio-Tech International shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 2,387 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 million, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trio-Tech International in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trio-Tech International during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Trio-Tech International by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Trio-Tech International by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Trio-Tech International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. 19.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

