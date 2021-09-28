Trivest Advisors Ltd Makes New $74.50 Million Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 275,000 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $74,498,000. Microsoft comprises approximately 7.6% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,735 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,123 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Well Done LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.84.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $294.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $199.62 and a 12 month high of $305.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $294.61 and a 200-day moving average of $268.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

