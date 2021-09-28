TrueDeck (TDP) Price Down 25.3% Over Last 7 Days

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 27th. One TrueDeck coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. TrueDeck has a market cap of $121,715.40 and $13,497.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded 25.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00054962 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002594 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.49 or 0.00122929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00011694 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00043652 BTC.

TrueDeck Coin Profile

TrueDeck is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

