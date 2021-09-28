Truist Securiti Comments on National Health Investors, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NHI)

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) – Analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of National Health Investors in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.41. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for National Health Investors’ FY2024 earnings at $5.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.06 EPS.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $74.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.22 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.09% and a return on equity of 10.04%. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities cut their target price on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist decreased their target price on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

NYSE:NHI opened at $55.34 on Monday. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $53.70 and a 52 week high of $78.56. The company has a quick ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the first quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.50 per share, with a total value of $86,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.29%.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.