Tudor Pickering Boosts Methanex (TSE:MX) Price Target to C$61.00

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) had its target price boosted by Tudor Pickering to C$61.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays raised Methanex to a buy rating and set a C$53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group restated a sell rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Methanex to C$68.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Methanex to C$72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Methanex to a buy rating and set a C$50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$50.32.

Shares of TSE:MX opened at C$60.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.72, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$45.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$45.27. Methanex has a 1 year low of C$30.26 and a 1 year high of C$62.49.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.32 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.25 billion. Analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 3.6899999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.91%.

In other news, Director Phillip Henry Cook acquired 5,000 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$43.89 per share, with a total value of C$219,446.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,316,680.20. Also, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.11, for a total transaction of C$80,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,825 shares in the company, valued at C$634,688.53. Insiders have sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $146,154 over the last 90 days.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

