Tweedy Browne Co LLC Has $28.42 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC lowered its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 44.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 295,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 232,605 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up 0.8% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $28,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.95.

NYSE EMR opened at $96.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.28. The company has a market cap of $57.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $63.26 and a 1 year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

