Tweedy Browne Co LLC Sells 24,265 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,933,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,265 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 2.2% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $79,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 22.0% during the second quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 87,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 394,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,936,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,084,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,697,000 after acquiring an additional 21,846 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.42.

Shares of BAC opened at $43.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $365.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

