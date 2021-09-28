Tweedy Browne Co LLC Sells 407 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC trimmed its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,750,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $232,001,000 after acquiring an additional 245,223 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Baxter International by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,616,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $136,313,000 after buying an additional 186,142 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Baxter International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,226,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $272,085,000 after buying an additional 97,826 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Baxter International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,277,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $611,791,000 after buying an additional 74,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensioenfonds Rail & OV grew its stake in Baxter International by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV now owns 1,235,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,770,000 after buying an additional 68,801 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $80.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.51. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $88.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James started coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen upgraded Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.75.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

