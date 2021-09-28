Twin Tree Management LP Acquires 24,777 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 220.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,777 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $6,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,453,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 58.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 879,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,203,000 after buying an additional 325,024 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Clorox by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,280,000 after acquiring an additional 199,542 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in The Clorox by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,220,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 677.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 174,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,709,000 after purchasing an additional 152,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX opened at $164.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $159.32 and a fifty-two week high of $231.11.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.44.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

