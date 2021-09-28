Twin Tree Management LP Boosts Stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 488.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,027 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $4,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KL. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,130,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,088,000 after buying an additional 22,294 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 234.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 67,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 47,209 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,144,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,815,000. 49.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE KL opened at $44.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.69. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.78.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $662.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.