Twin Tree Management LP Has $5.86 Million Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 213.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,954 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP owned about 0.08% of Royal Gold worth $5,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,611,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter worth $9,094,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Royal Gold by 21.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 94,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,187,000 after buying an additional 16,596 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 91.0% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total transaction of $111,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at $890,187.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $103,686.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,990.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Gold stock opened at $99.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.54. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.87 and a 1-year high of $129.69.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $168.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.85 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 49.12% and a return on equity of 9.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

Several brokerages recently commented on RGLD. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.21 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a $146.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.15.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

