Twin Tree Management LP Has $7.10 Million Stock Position in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 43.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,839 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,279 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $7,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Proofpoint by 19.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 339.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 5.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 21.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

PFPT opened at $175.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.35. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $175.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of -61.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $308.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.53 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Proofpoint Profile

Proofpoint, Inc engages in provision of security-as-a-service that enables large and mid-sized organizations worldwide to defend, protect, archive and govern their most sensitive data. The firm’s security and compliance platform comprises of an integrated suite of threat protection, information protection, and brand protection solutions.

