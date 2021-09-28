Twin Tree Management LP Has $8.86 Million Stock Holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Twin Tree Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,791 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Magna International were worth $8,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 858,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,493,000 after acquiring an additional 14,860 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 57.2% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 720,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,680,000 after buying an additional 262,125 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Magna International by 502.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 707,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,254,000 after buying an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Magna International by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 588,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,524,000 after buying an additional 39,361 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Magna International by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,983,000 after buying an additional 48,908 shares during the period. 59.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Magna International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Magna International from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Magna International from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.07.

Shares of MGA stock opened at $78.56 on Tuesday. Magna International Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.26 and a 12-month high of $104.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.99 and a 200-day moving average of $89.16. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company’s revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.71) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 43.54%.

About Magna International

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

