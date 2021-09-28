Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. trimmed its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 40.8% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.6% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 40,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $190,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 70.6% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 17,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,245,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.23, for a total value of $97,246.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total transaction of $1,211,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,793,924.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,729 shares of company stock worth $10,036,591. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $468.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $480.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $448.03. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 125.88 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $340.84 and a 12 month high of $498.98.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $405.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TYL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 price objective (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.16.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

