U Network (UUU) Market Cap Reaches $3.61 Million

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. U Network has a market cap of $3.61 million and $1.54 million worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, U Network has traded down 36.1% against the U.S. dollar. One U Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Sentinel (DVPN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000090 BTC.
- CyberVein (CVT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.
U Network Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “
Buying and Selling U Network
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
