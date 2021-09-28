Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,860 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.63.

NYSE UBER opened at $47.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.83 and a beta of 1.54.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

