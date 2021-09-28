UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL)

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

CCL has been the topic of several other reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.89.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $26.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $31.52.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,856,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,756 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 9.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,276,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,656 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,542,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,754 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,094,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,844,000 after purchasing an additional 870,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 25.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,859,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,027 shares during the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

