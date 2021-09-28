UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY)

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MONDY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

OTCMKTS MONDY traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.18. The company had a trading volume of 7,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,787. Mondi has a 52 week low of $37.27 and a 52 week high of $59.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment comprises the operations of containerboard and corrugated solutions.

