UBS Group Upgrades Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) to Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $111.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $77.50.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on YNDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yandex from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Yandex in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yandex currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.50.
Shares of YNDX opened at $82.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 160.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Yandex has a 1-year low of $55.62 and a 1-year high of $82.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.72.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Yandex by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,626,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,096,062,000 after purchasing an additional 150,271 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Yandex by 2.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,868,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $839,645,000 after buying an additional 248,818 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Yandex by 13.3% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,625,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $552,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,341 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Yandex by 26.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,814,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $340,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Yandex by 5.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,135,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $292,606,000 after acquiring an additional 215,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.
About Yandex
Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.
Featured Story: Day Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.