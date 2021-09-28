UBS Group Upgrades Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) to Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $111.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $77.50.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on YNDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yandex from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Yandex in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yandex currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Shares of YNDX opened at $82.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 160.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Yandex has a 1-year low of $55.62 and a 1-year high of $82.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.72.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. Yandex had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 4.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yandex will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Yandex by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,626,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,096,062,000 after purchasing an additional 150,271 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Yandex by 2.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,868,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $839,645,000 after buying an additional 248,818 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Yandex by 13.3% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,625,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $552,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,341 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Yandex by 26.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,814,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $340,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Yandex by 5.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,135,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $292,606,000 after acquiring an additional 215,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

About Yandex

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

