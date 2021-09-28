UDR (NYSE:UDR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

UDR (NYSE:UDR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $56.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.52% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of UDR have outperformed the industry so far in the year. In addition, the recent trend in estimate revisions for 2021 funds from operations (FFO) per share indicates a favorable outlook for the company. The residential REIT continues to witness a sequential improvement in traffic, occupancy, rate growth, and collections in all of its markets. A diversified portfolio with a superior product-mix of A/B quality properties in majority of the markets and technological moves will help the company ride its growth curve. Its portfolio comprises properties in both coastal and Sunbelt locations. A healthy balance-sheet position also acts as tailwind. Yet, significant exposure to challenged urban residential assets, where the flexible working environment is still denting demand, will likely continue to hurt rental rates and occupancy levels.”

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on UDR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.35.

UDR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.57. 21,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,908,138. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,051.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75. UDR has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $56.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UDR will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Jerry A. Davis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $1,089,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,000 shares of company stock worth $8,819,950 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 15.0% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 41,215,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,807,755,000 after buying an additional 5,374,674 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 128.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,786,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,373 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR in the second quarter worth approximately $96,013,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of UDR by 89.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,421,000 after buying an additional 1,557,796 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in UDR by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,377,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,471,000 after buying an additional 1,396,283 shares during the last quarter.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

