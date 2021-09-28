Unifi Protocol DAO 1-Day Volume Reaches $7.70 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market capitalization of $36.48 million and $7.70 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $7.83 or 0.00018707 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.10 or 0.00153144 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003904 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $205.61 or 0.00491207 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00015631 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00041210 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00012569 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001750 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

Unifi Protocol DAO (CRYPTO:UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,659,091 coins. The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

