Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 825,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,313 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $48,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth $40,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 143.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the second quarter worth $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 50.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the second quarter worth $65,000. 8.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

NYSE UL traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.27. 40,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,894,061. The stock has a market cap of $142.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.72. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $51.98 and a 1 year high of $63.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.5031 per share. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.32%.

UL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.