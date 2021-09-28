Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $228.00 price target on the railroad operator’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $241.39.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $203.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific has a one year low of $171.50 and a one year high of $231.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 26,022 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 27,491 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.