United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) COO Sells $48,222.00 in Stock

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $48,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

United Natural Foods stock traded up $9.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.98. The company had a trading volume of 8,849,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,265. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $47.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.15 and a 200 day moving average of $35.52.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.38. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth about $71,000.

UNFI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.78.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

