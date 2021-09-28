United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.900-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.80 billion-$28.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.81 billion.

NYSE:UNFI opened at $37.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.28. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.58.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNFI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Natural Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research raised United Natural Foods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.33.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

