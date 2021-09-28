United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Equities researchers at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.42% from the stock’s previous close.

UPS has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.58.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $186.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.65 and its 200-day moving average is $195.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $562,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 56.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

