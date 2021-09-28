United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UUGRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut United Utilities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered United Utilities Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Utilities Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UUGRY stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.28. 18,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,795. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.28. United Utilities Group has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $31.14.

United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.

