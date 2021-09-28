Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $34.12

Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.12 and last traded at $34.26, with a volume of 211900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.64.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UPLD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Upland Software from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Upland Software from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.59.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upland Software news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $260,404.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 224,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,629.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $358,090.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 228,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,341,330.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,819,924 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Upland Software by 85.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Upland Software in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Upland Software in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Upland Software by 51.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

