Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on UE. Wolfe Research began coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Urban Edge Properties from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.75.

UE opened at $18.35 on Friday. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.59.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $94.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.72 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

In other Urban Edge Properties news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 3,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $57,344.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 371.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

