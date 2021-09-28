Valeo’s (VLEEY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2021

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

VLEEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valeo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

VLEEY opened at $14.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average of $15.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.03. Valeo has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $20.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Valeo Company Profile

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.