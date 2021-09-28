Valeo’s (VLEEY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

VLEEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valeo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Valeo alerts:

VLEEY opened at $14.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average of $15.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.03. Valeo has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $20.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.