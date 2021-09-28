Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Valneva in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Valneva from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Valneva in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valneva from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Valneva in a report on Monday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valneva presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

Get Valneva alerts:

Shares of VALN stock opened at $30.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.30. Valneva has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $59.15.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.98 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Valneva will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,138,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Valneva Company Profile

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.