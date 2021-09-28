VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC cut its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 362,314 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC owned about 0.05% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $7,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,780,000. South State Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 166,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after buying an additional 30,432 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 50,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 13,520 shares during the period. Independent Family Office LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 68,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 10,457 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,885,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $29.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.52. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $29.54 and a 52-week high of $41.81.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

