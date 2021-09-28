Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Purchased by Barings LLC

Barings LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 235.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,973 shares during the period. Barings LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $15,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VFH. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,951,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,665,000 after buying an additional 584,243 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 49.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 346,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,304,000 after acquiring an additional 121,788 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VFH traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,431. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.63. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $57.41 and a 52 week high of $96.26.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

