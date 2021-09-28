Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 332,342 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 2,443,209 shares.The stock last traded at $61.14 and had previously closed at $62.49.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $53,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

