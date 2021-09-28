Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Position Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,061 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $10,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 486,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,144,000 after buying an additional 101,180 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 745.2% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 88,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,808,000 after buying an additional 78,302 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at $12,965,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 64.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 157,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,756,000 after buying an additional 61,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at $9,828,000.

NYSEARCA VIS opened at $194.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.61. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $141.20 and a 1 year high of $204.05.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

