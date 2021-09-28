Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYMI. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter.

VYMI opened at $67.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.94. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.23 and a 12-month high of $71.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

