Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Bought by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 96.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,661 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 7.1% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.12% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $30,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 25,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 98,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI opened at $66.64 on Tuesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.23 and a 1-year high of $71.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.87 and a 200-day moving average of $67.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

