Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.39. The stock had a trading volume of 44,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,995. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $142.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.65.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

