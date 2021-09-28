VeChain (VET) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.40 Billion

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 28th. One VeChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0839 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular exchanges. VeChain has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion and approximately $326.53 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VeChain has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VeChain alerts:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000195 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00017313 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003177 BTC.

VeChain Coin Profile

VeChain (VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

VeChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.