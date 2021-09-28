Vecima Networks (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) Shares Up 2.9%

Shares of Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) shot up 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.85 and last traded at $12.85. 350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.49.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.44.

About Vecima Networks (OTCMKTS:VNWTF)

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

