Vertcoin Achieves Market Cap of $27.53 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00001061 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $27.53 million and $107,955.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,857.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,875.07 or 0.06868737 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.39 or 0.00344950 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $487.09 or 0.01163693 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00109570 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $280.30 or 0.00669664 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.68 or 0.00560665 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006436 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.71 or 0.00300322 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 61,982,147 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

