Vexanium (VEX) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $241,529.00

Vexanium (CURRENCY:VEX) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 28th. One Vexanium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Vexanium has a market capitalization of $4.44 million and approximately $241,529.00 worth of Vexanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vexanium has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00065769 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00102147 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.41 or 0.00137349 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,043.61 or 1.00580686 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,889.38 or 0.06912252 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $325.61 or 0.00778946 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vexanium Coin Profile

Vexanium’s total supply is 1,008,772,305 coins and its circulating supply is 733,642,279 coins. The official message board for Vexanium is blog.vexanium.com . The official website for Vexanium is www.vexanium.com . Vexanium’s official Twitter account is @vexanium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vexanium is a decentralized marketing network that uses blockchain technology to tokenize market rewards and promote products. The Vexanium platform has four components that create the Vexanium ecosystem. These components are the Voucher Platform which users can buy vouchers through the VEX token and, the P2P Voucher Exchange enables the voucher trading. Also, an Airdrop platform to create Airdrop campaigns to reward users. In the future, Vexanium platform will allow Cryptoexchanges integration. The VEX token is a payment method to acquire goods and medium of exchange within the Vexanium network. “

