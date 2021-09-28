Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Upgraded to Outperform at JMP Securities

JMP Securities upgraded shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DSP. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viant Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Viant Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Shares of DSP opened at $13.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.53 million and a P/E ratio of 0.67. Viant Technology has a 12-month low of $11.49 and a 12-month high of $69.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.00.

In other Viant Technology news, CFO Larry Madden sold 18,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $230,234.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 416,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,205,098.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Viant Technology in the first quarter worth about $8,776,000. Tarsadia Capital LLC bought a new position in Viant Technology in the first quarter worth about $8,651,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter valued at about $6,759,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter valued at about $1,306,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter valued at about $875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.68% of the company’s stock.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

