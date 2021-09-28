Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) traded down 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.55 and last traded at $6.59. 38,513 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 22,172,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.93.

Get Vinco Ventures alerts:

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.69 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBIG. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vinco Ventures during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Vinco Ventures during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

Vinco Ventures Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBIG)

Vinco Ventures, Inc is a consumer products and digital marketing company. Its brands include The 911 Help Now, Global Clean Solutions, HMNRTH, 4keeps Roses, Purple Mountain Clean, and Royalty Streams. The company operates through the following tools: Honey Badger Media and Pop Nation. Honey Badger Media is a full service content monetization company that focuses on brand specific messaging and by leveraging internal assets and long term strategic partners; designs digital campaigns from creation to monetization.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Vinco Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinco Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.