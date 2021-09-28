Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.72. Vista Gold shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 484,060 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on VGZ. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Vista Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The firm has a market cap of $81.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.75 and a beta of 1.48.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vista Gold Corp. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vista Gold news, Director Tracy Austin Stevenson bought 50,000 shares of Vista Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 388,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,018.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vista Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Gold by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 625,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 337,862 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vista Gold by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 15,677 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vista Gold by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 771,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 161,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.27% of the company’s stock.

Vista Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

