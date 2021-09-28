Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)’s share price was down 8.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.13 and last traded at $17.14. Approximately 22,253 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 433,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.78.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.
The company has a market cap of $688.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.22 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.57.
In related news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.10 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 8,060,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,834,447.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brent Drever sold 453,421 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $7,708,157.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 316,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,324,000 after acquiring an additional 48,751 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 573,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,453,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Vital Farms by 99,685.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,994,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL)
Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
