Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)’s share price was down 8.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.13 and last traded at $17.14. Approximately 22,253 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 433,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

The company has a market cap of $688.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.22 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.57.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $60.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.75 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.10 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 8,060,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,834,447.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brent Drever sold 453,421 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $7,708,157.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 316,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,324,000 after acquiring an additional 48,751 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 573,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,453,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Vital Farms by 99,685.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,994,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

