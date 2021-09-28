Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vivint Smart Home Inc. is a smart home company primarily in North America. It delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Vivint Smart Home Inc., formerly known as Mosaic Acquisition Corp., is based in Provo, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vivint Smart Home has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.00.

VVNT stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. Vivint Smart Home has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $25.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.62.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $355.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the second quarter worth $26,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the second quarter worth $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Barings LLC bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the second quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the second quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

