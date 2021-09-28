Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €308.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €308.00 ($362.35) price target by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 60.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VOW3. Barclays set a €295.00 ($347.06) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €285.00 ($335.29) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €269.36 ($316.89).

Volkswagen stock opened at €191.34 ($225.11) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €200.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €214.97. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 12 month high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

