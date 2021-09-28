Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 235 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 235 price target on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 278 price objective on shares of Volvo in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a SEK 175 price target on shares of Volvo in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 price target on shares of Volvo in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 240 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Volvo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of SEK 236.67.

Volvo has a 52-week low of SEK 123.40 and a 52-week high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

